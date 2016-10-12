Happy birthday. You're dexterous and deft in all things over the next six weeks, and this will help you set yourself up for wins down the line. Go on and make the deal. There's nothing luckier than your signature on a document before the end of December. You'll also cash in mid-March.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The people who know you best are not always those you live with or have known for many years, or the ones you call family. Like-minds, observant people and kindred spirits will be the treasures of your life today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don't have to worry about pushing the limits of your intellect or your creativity. It all unfolds rather naturally. You'll be coming up with answers for as long as you keep questioning.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Someone clever has intrigued and inspired you. Now you're getting increasingly involved in chasing that inspiration so you can build on it. You so want to construct something here for your very own.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Polarization will get old pretty fast. Do what you do when the printer runs out of black ink: Fall back on the color cartridge to see even more of this picture.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Open your mind and your senses to what other people are really looking for. Listen to the message inside the message. Gaps between people that seemed too distant to bother with can be closed with no compromise to integrity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You once thought of someone as an adversary, but now you're beginning to wonder if the two of you might make a powerful team. Of course, first you have to agree to be on the same side.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If your desire is weak, and you aren't given what you want, the denial is no big deal. If your desire is weak and you get what you want, the victory is no big deal, either. You're better off waiting for something you really, really want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's a stressful little knot to unravel. Don't get out the scissors just yet. Go back to the drawing board. There's got to be a way to have two winners in this scenario.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): With these complicated social dynamics, it may help to think of yourself as a part of nature -- a particular kind of animal with very specific adaptations and talents.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Today's story line may not be all that emotional or remarkable, but it will seem to have the dramatic music and lighting necessary to evoke the desired audience response.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you place too small a value on your work, you'll be stuck at that agreement. On the other hand, if you price too high you'll be passed up. Luckily, you have a talent for finding the sweet spot between supply and demand.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As the sign of the fish you know that not every mermaid wants to be part of the world on land. Right now you'd rather swim in your grotto and enjoy the special things you've collected.

