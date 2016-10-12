• Eric Gregoire, 29, of Lockport, La., put on a clown mask to scare a man as he took out his trash near a convenience store, which led to a scuffle and then Gregoire's arrest for wearing a mask outside of certain holidays, police said.

• Linda Bailey, the high school librarian in Longview, Texas, was suspended for displaying at the library's entrance a life-size cutout of Donald Trump displaying the words, "Sign in or you will be deported," alongside a cutout of Hillary Clinton with the comment: "This is the only door to use. Only deplorables use the other door."

• Philameana Guerino, 72, traveled from Massachusetts to Landaff, N.H., to attend her son's wedding but got lost when she went for a walk in nearby woods, delaying the nuptials for several hours until she was found, state police said.

• Kerry Long, 35, of Ephrata, Pa., was arrested after his 16-year-old daughter, who had just survived a heroin overdose, told police he supplied her the drug, resulting in his being charged with corruption of a minor, endangering the welfare of a child and other charges.

• Wayne Cooke, a Memphis Fire Department lieutenant, said an 11-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero for hearing a smoke detector go off about 1 a.m. and then waking up the other seven members of his family so they could escape a fire in their apartment.

• Sidney Kilmartin of Windham, Maine, who prosecutors said advertised and mailed to suicidal people a substance he said was cyanide but was really Epsom salts, was convicted of mailing the real thing to a suicidal man in England who had threatened to complain to police about the fraud.

• Robert Stackowitz, 71, of Sherman, Conn., caught this year after fleeing a prison work camp in Georgia in 1968 while serving 17 years for robbery, is now on parole after a fugitive-from-justice charge was dismissed so he could be treated for severe health problems.

• Michelle Hajdukovich, co-owner of a food truck based in Fairbanks, Alaska, that specializes in flavored pretzels, told police she hopes that the person who stole it will abandon it once they figure out it holds two ovens, a cheese pump and a cooler.

• Kyle Lincoln, a police detective in Farmington, N.M., said investigators ruled that Wilberta Becenti, 21, was intoxicated when she fell to her death while "surfing" on the roof of a car driven on a dirt road.

A Section on 10/12/2016