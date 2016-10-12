Protesters mass at China's defense hub

BEIJING -- More than 1,000 protesters walked and chanted in front of China's defense ministry Tuesday, the latest apparent demonstration by soldiers as the world's largest standing military modernizes and downsizes.

The protesters stood for several hours in front of the Bayi building in central Beijing, home of the Chinese Ministry of National Defense. Many wore green fatigues bearing the hammer-and-sickle logo of China's ruling Communist Party.

The purpose of their demonstration was unclear. Protesters approached by reporters declined to be interviewed fully, and censors blocked searches on social media about retired soldiers or the Chinese defense ministry.

Hundreds of police and plainclothes security officers surrounded the protesters, hemming them in with buses and police vehicles.

Two demonstrators said they were veterans who wanted the government to address military pensions, but they didn't want to discuss the issue with foreign media. The protesters declined to give their names.

Kabul gunman kills 14 at Shiite shrine

KABUL, Afghanistan -- At least 14 people were killed in a militant attack on a Shiite shrine in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, an official said.

Another 26 people were wounded in the attack on Sakhi Shrine in the city's western suburbs, the largest such shrine in Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

The dead included 13 civilians and one policeman, and three police officers were wounded, Sediqqi said.

Sediqqi said only one gunman was involved in the attack. He was shot dead by police. Earlier reports said up to three gunmen were involved.

The attack took place as Shiites gathered ahead of Wednesday's Ashoura, a holy day of mourning that commemorates the death in A.D. 680 of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Imam Hussein.

Shiites make up an estimated 15 percent of Afghanistan's population of about 30 million people. Most Afghan Shiites are ethnic Hazaras. Militant Sunni fundamentalists such as the Taliban and the Islamic State group view Shiites as apostates and frequently attack Shiite mosques and public gatherings.

ISIS drone killed 2 Kurds, report says

In an attack on Western forces, the Islamic State used a drone loaded with explosives to strike a Kurdish and French position in northern Iraq earlier this month, according to a report in the French newspaper Le Monde.

The Oct. 2 strike outside Irbil killed two Kurdish peshmerga fighters and wounded two French special operations troops, according to the report. One of the soldiers is critically injured. It is unclear what type of drone the militants used and whether it dropped its munitions on the troops or was rammed into their position before exploding.

Drone use by militants and insurgent groups has steadily risen for years as cheap off-the-shelf models have become easily acquired and simple to fly. In Ukraine, store-bought quadcopter drones are used on the front lines in the country's east by both government troops and Russian-backed separatists in primarily a reconnaissance role, helping locate trench lines and spot for artillery.

In Iraq and Syria, a host of insurgent and opposition groups have used the drones in similar roles.

Russia: Allied with China on U.S. threat

MOSCOW -- The Russian military said Tuesday that it will cooperate with China on efforts to fend off a threat posed by the U.S. missile defense program.

Lt. Gen. Viktor Poznikhir of the Russian military's General Staff accused the Pentagon of developing the shield as part of planning for a possible first nuclear strike. "The missile defense system considerably shifts the balance of offensive weapons, allowing the planning of a more efficient pre-emptive strike," he said at a security conference in China.

Russia and China have frequently expressed concerns about the U.S. missile shield.

"Russian military experts believe that the U.S. hopes to gain the capability to strike any region of the world, including Russia and China, with nuclear-tipped missiles with impunity," he said. Poznikhir argued that Washington's calculus would be to launch a first disarming strike and then rely on the missile shield to shoot down the remaining enemy missiles launched at the U.S. in a retaliatory strike.

