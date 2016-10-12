RAZORBACKS REPORT: Johnson sets tone after loss

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas senior Taiwan Johnson had some things he needed to say in the locker room after the Razorbacks dropped a 49-30 decision to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

"We lost to a good team that night," Johnson said. "I still think we're a good team, and I just wanted to remind everybody of that. I just told them I've been here a long time, and I've been around a lot of Arkansas teams since I've been here, and we still have a chance to do something special this year if we believe."

Johnson, a fifth-year defensive tackle, said he got the sense the Razorbacks believed in what he was saying.

"I felt after the game a lot of guys were down, including myself," Johnson said. "I had to remind myself, 'I can't let this happen. I've got to step up and say something before the moment passes.' "

Coach Bret Bielema referenced Johnson's talk to the team in his Monday news conference, saying he gave a good talk.

"Much like my experience here, he's experienced teams in the past that have let a loss get them twice or maybe even multiple times," senior cornerback Jared Collins said. "He just told us to put the game behind us, focus on what's ahead, and just go out and stay focused and do our jobs."

Linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said Johnson pointed out that when you play a team like Alabama, "You have to be sharp. You have to be on point.

"I think moving forward, his message was, 'Hey man, we've still got a long way to go and a lot of games to play, and we can win as many of them as we want to.' "

Linebacker shuffle

Junior Dwayne Eugene joined Brooks Ellis at linebacker on the first-team defense for Tuesday's practice.

"Well, just like he went in the game there right at the end cold and he did some really good things, I expect him to go in and not be -- it's not like he's a freshman going into play," linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said. "He's been here a while."

Eugene and freshman De'Jon Harris both played against Alabama in place of weak side linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who broke his foot in the second quarter.

Eugene notched his first career interception in the fourth quarter. Harris had four tackles and forced a fumble.

"You figure if you throw him in the fire against those guys, there's probably nobody you can't throw him in the fire against," Hargreaves said of Harris.

Kelly trouble

Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly passed for 368 yards, rushed for 110 yards and accounted for 6 touchdowns in the Rebels' 53-52 loss to Arkansas last season.

The Razorbacks posted just one sack, Deatrich Wise's 7-yarder in the fourth quarter, and Kelly eluded numerous other sack opportunities.

"He's a running threat both in scheme and in ad-libbing," Arkansas defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads said. "I can't count the number of times, certainly not in single digits, that he's taken off and scrambled for 10-plus on the season."

Arkansas cornerback Jared Collins said Kelly also is adept at looking off safeties and throwing with great accuracy.

"He's great at extending plays," Collins said. "He's a great dual-threat quarterback. He looks to pass first, so that's one dangerous thing. We have to contain him. We have to keep him in the pocket."

Greenlaw update

Sophomore linebacker Dre Greenlaw was in his position meeting Tuesday, a day after undergoing surgery for his broken right foot.

Linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said it's good for Greenlaw to stay involved with the team as he recovers.

"He's going to be in the meetings all the rest of the year and just continue to get better mentally," Hargreaves said. "He'll keep learning what to do and know our game plan every week and all that good stuff, so when he does get back in there, he's not starting from scratch.

"Because it doesn't take long -- if you get away from this thing -- to have a lot of that stuff leave you. So he's going to be around us and stay sharp."

Rare rankings

No. 22 Arkansas and No. 12 Ole Miss will meet Saturday as ranked opponents in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in 36 meetings, spanning 46 years.

The Razorbacks and Rebels last met as ranked teams in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1970. In that game, Archie Manning led No. 13 Ole Miss to a 27-22 upset of No. 3 Arkansas, which was coming off a 15-14 loss to No. 1 Texas in The Big Shootout.

Arkansas has been ranked in 11 previous games against Ole Miss since the teams began playing every season in 1991, while the Rebels have been ranked in three games. Arkansas beat the No. 8 Rebels 30-0 in 2014 and the No. 18 Rebels 53-52 in overtime last season.

No buzz

The end of Alabama's first possession Saturday was filled with strange moments. On second and goal from the Arkansas 1, safety De'Andre Coley hit Joshua Jacobs, came out of the pile with the ball and was running off the field with it along with several other Razorbacks until referee Matt Loeffler waved them back with the ball being spotted at the 1.

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema, who felt pretty certain his team had recovered a fumble, was expecting a buzz from the replay official to have a look at the play and was reluctant to burn a timeout to use his challenge. Bielema waited until the last possible moment and signaled timeout, just as the Razorbacks appeared to stop a dive by Damien Harris short of the goal line, even as one official on the line was signaling touchdown.

The replay officials ruled Coley had forced and recovered a fumble. Jacobs' right arm was injured on the play.

Speaking of the fumble play, Bielema said, "They come running to the sideline and the referees hadn't seen it, hadn't done anything.

"I walked down near that boundary, and I kept looking at the play, looking at the clock, and it got down to eight seconds and they hadn't buzzed it. So I turned to the official and I yelled, 'Timeout! Timeout!' and he blew [his whistle] like split seconds before [the snap].

"He looked at me, 'Are you challenging or timeout?' And I said, 'I'm a timeout, but you've gotta look at that play.' That's when, upstairs, some people started yelling, 'Coach, it's out!'

"At first, everybody's yelling, 'Oh, we stopped them,' because it's a third-down stop and they're going to have to kick a field goal, and my life is flashing in front of me because I'm like, 'Man, what'd I just do?' But I was fairly confident that my players were telling me the truth."

Bielema said he was upset with the administration of the play "because they'd had 34 seconds to review it, in theory, and nothing had buzzed, and if there's anything in doubt ... that's what really got me going."

Hackett try

Arkansas coaches said linebacker Khalia Hackett, who had been demoted from the third linebacker spot and taken off special teams since Week 2, will get another look this week.

"Khalia has kind of responded the last couple of weeks," defensive coordinator Robb Smith said. "He's a guy that certainly has had his ups and downs, but it's important to him. He'll have his opportunities this week to showcase his skills."

Sack exchange

Alabama notched six sacks and did not allow one against the Razorbacks.

Arkansas, which gave up four sacks to Louisiana Tech in the opener, had dropped to No. 31 in the country, allowing 1.4 sacks per game, before facing the Crimson Tide. The Razorbacks are now No. 78, allowing 2.33 sacks per game.

Arkansas defense had been ranked as high as No. 17 in the country with 3.33 sacks per game after three games, but the sack shutout against Alabama dropped the Hogs to No. 65 with 2.17 sacks per game.

