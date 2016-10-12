• Rocker Rod Stewart donned tartan trousers -- a nod to his Scottish heritage -- and a scarlet-trimmed, military-style tunic to be knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The raspy-voiced singer of "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" and "You Wear It Well" was honored "for services to music and charity." The 71-year-old star is now able to call himself Sir Roderick David Stewart. Stewart said he and the prince "talked about music, and he said, 'It's great that you're still going,' and I said, 'I have to -- I've got eight children!'" When William congratulated him on his long career, Stewart said he told the prince how happy he was with his new knighthood. "I just wish my mum and dad had been here to see it." Stewart was joined by wife, Penny Lancaster, and sons Alastair, 10, and Aiden, 5, for the investiture ceremony. When the award was announced by Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year, Stewart called it "a monumental honor." He added, "I thank her majesty and promise to 'wear it well.'"

• Khloe Kardashian said her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, is "not doing that well" more than a week after she was held up during a Paris jewelry heist. During an appearance on Tuesday's Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloe Kardashian described the Oct. 3 robbery as being "incredibly traumatic" for her sister, adding, "But our family is super close and great and we'll get through it together." The Kardashian clan has been unusually quiet on social media since the robbery, drawing a question from DeGeneres whether the family was collectively scaling back. "Well, I think it's just a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments," Khloe said. "But this is a really serious matter, and for Kim, I think that's really personal as to when that emotional terror -- you could move on from that." She said the family is going "to pull back a little bit" and make sure it's "protected as well as possible." Police have said that armed robbers forced their way into a private residence where Kardashian was staying in Paris, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before stealing jewelry worth more than $10 million. No arrests have been made. On Tuesday, Kardashian West sued an online media outlet for libel, saying she was wrongly portrayed as a liar and thief by MediaTakeOut.com that reported that she faked the robbery and lied about the assault. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, seeks unspecified damages. The lawsuit said the "malicious publication of the articles, which paint the victim of a serious crime as a criminal herself, is libelous." The website's owner, Fred Mwangaguhunga, didn't answer his phone Tuesday. A message left with the website wasn't immediately returned.

A Section on 10/12/2016