Sheriff set to face contempt charges

PHOENIX — Federal prosecutors said Tuesday they will charge Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio with criminal contemptof-court for defying a judge’s orders to end his signature immigration patrols in Arizona.

The announcement sets in motion criminal proceedings against the 84-year-old sheriff less than a month before Election Day as he seeks a seventh four-year term as sheriff.

A judge previously recommended criminal contempt charges against Arpaio but left it up to prosecutors to actually bring the case. Prosecutor John Keller said in court that the government will bring charges.

Arpaio could face up to six months in jail if convicted of misdemeanor contempt. Arpaio has acknowledged violating the order to stop the immigration patrols but insists his disobedience wasn’t intentional.

Police-shot Tulsan had PCP in system

TULSA — An unarmed Oklahoma man shot dead by a police officer after his car broke down on a city street last month had the hallucinogenic drug PCP in his system when he died, a medical examiner said Tuesday.

Terence Crutcher, 40, had “acute phencyclidine intoxication” when he died Sept. 16. Officer Betty Jo Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter after his death, with a prosecutor saying she reacted unreasonably when Crutcher disobeyed her commands. Shelby, 42, has pleaded innocent to the charge.

Matthew Lee, a physician and pharmacist who also works for the chief medical examiner’s office in Virginia, said the 96 nanograms per milliliter of PCP found in Crutcher’s system is more than enough to cause someone to be uncoordinated, agitated and combative.

Arrest sought in Nevada protest

RENO, Nev. — The founder of an American Indian rights group that was rallying in Reno, Nev., when a pickup plowed through protesters wants to know why police haven’t arrested the driver.

One woman remained hospitalized Tuesday with injuries that were not life-threatening. Four others suffered minor injuries Monday.

A Facebook Live video of the protest shows a pickup truck revving its engine in front of the crowd in Reno’s downtown. Several protesters confronted the driver and the passenger before the truck drives through the crowd at about 6:40 p.m.

The driver of the pickup stopped several blocks away and called police “to provide his account of the events,” Reno Police Sgt. James Pitsnogel said in a statement Tuesday. The driver and a passenger were interviewed and are cooperating, he said.