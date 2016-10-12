Playtime should be a serious consideration

There are many studies out there that say today's kids are all work and no play, despite how essential free play is for children's growth and well-being. Playing helps children learn self-direction, decision-making skills, self-control, rules, how to manage emotions and how to navigate social situations. Children who don't play enough tend to lack joy and are sometimes aggressive.

But how do we get them this play? Even when parents agree that their kids need to play more, current lifestyles often prevent it from actually happening.

Here are some ways to get more play time for your kids.

• Join moms' groups. Or create a stay-at-home or work-at-home dads' group.

• Adopt the traits of an extrovert, and exchange numbers with parents at the playground, beach, swim lessons, etc.

• Have more children? I'm half joking, half serious. I think siblings are the best gift you can give a child. Right now, I'm watching my kids, who are 22 months apart, just begin to start to play with each other, and it's a joy for all of us.

• Create a routine that gets you out there. For the fall, our routine for a 3-year-old and 1-year-old involves weekly swim lessons, field trips, play dates with the moms' group, afternoon walks to the playground and built-in time after church to run around with peers.

• Develop relationships with neighbors and friends. Have families over for dinner. Set up play dates and wait for trust to build.

• Be radical community builders. This summer, my husband and I opened our house for a cookout every two weeks with everyone we knew. We provided the meat and drinks, baby pool and sandbox. We invited friends to come over without asking them to bring anything.

• Make toys part of your budget. This was another surprise for me -- the toys acquired at birthdays and Christmas might not get us through the rest of the year. Sometimes I add a more challenging puzzle or an indoor trampoline to my online shopping cart, alongside diapers and fruit snacks.

• Inside the house, rotate toys. Divide them in half, or thirds, and every season, rotate a set in or out and your kids will have fresh toys to play with, without spending money.

• Be OK with devoting square footage to toys. If you really want kids to play with the toys they have, you have to make your peace with having blocks strewn across the living room and an art station in your dining room.

• Ask for memberships to the zoo, trampoline places and children's museums for birthdays and holidays.

