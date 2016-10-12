Police: Arrest made weeks after man tried to take phone, rammed victim's vehicle

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Sept. 15 robbery attempt.

Acie Cummins, 39, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of robbery and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, according to a police report.

Police said a man attempted to pull a cellphone from a person's belt on Sept. 15 at 5801 W. 12th St.

When the victim tried to drive away, the robber rammed his vehicle into the victim's vehicle, which had a 3-year-old child inside, police said.

Cummins was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.