Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 1:52 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Police say man shot in Arkansas dies at hospital

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


BLYTHEVILLE — Police say a man who was shot in Blytheville died after being taken to a hospital.

Police told reporters that the shooting was reported about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and the man was taken in a personal vehicle to a hospital.

The man's name was not immediately released, and police have announced no arrests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police say man shot in Arkansas dies at hospital

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online