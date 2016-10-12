Home /
Police say man shot in Arkansas dies at hospital
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
BLYTHEVILLE — Police say a man who was shot in Blytheville died after being taken to a hospital.
Police told reporters that the shooting was reported about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and the man was taken in a personal vehicle to a hospital.
The man's name was not immediately released, and police have announced no arrests.
