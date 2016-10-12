Police: Teen fatally hurt playing 'jump the car'

ROME, Ga. — Authorities believe a Georgia teenager was playing a game called "jump the car" when he was struck and fatally injured.

Kobe Thomas, 16, was playing the game with friends Friday when he was struck and suffered a traumatic brain injury, news outlets reported. The game involves jumping over a car as it approaches.

Thomas died from his injuries Sunday.

Thomas was a star basketball player at Lindale's Pepperell High School in Floyd County and recently transferred to Rome's Model High School. Students at both schools held a vigil Monday night.

Pepperell basketball players are planning to retire Thomas' jersey, No. 22, the Rome News-Tribune reported.

The game has become popular on social media with numerous videos being posted online of people attempting to "jump the car." Most in the video are unable to land on their feet.

Demetria Almond told WSB-TV that her son was hanging out with friends when they decided to play the game.

"Apparently, you got a person in the car that's driving towards you, it's a timing thing," Almond said. "And of course, a leaping thing or jumping thing and you jump over the car."

The identity of the person who was driving the car has not been released. Charges have not been filed. The speed of the vehicle during the game involving Thomas has not been confirmed.