Robbers beat man, steal TV from west Little Rock apartment, police say

A Little Rock man told police that robbers entered his apartment Tuesday, demanding money before beating him up and leaving with his TV.

Police responded to Shadow Lake Apartments at 13111 West Markham St. around 8:45 p.m. that night in reference to a disturbance, according to a report.

The resident said he opened his apartment door after hearing someone knocking. Two robbers, described as a white male and Hispanic male, then entered and demanded money, police said. Their ages were not known.

The victim said he gave the Hispanic robber money but a second demand was then made for more money, the report notes.

According to police, a short time later the robbers threw the resident on the ground in his kitchen, and the Hispanic male held him down as the white male took his TV and fled the scene.

A 30-year-old witness inside at the time said she was pushed by the white male and observed the other robber placing an unknown object in his pocket. Her relationship to the resident was not clear.

The resident's neighbor told authorities that she saw the robbers leave in a small green vehicle with an Arkansas license plate. Additional information regarding that vehicle was not immediately known.

The neighbor said the robbers left at a high rate of speed toward Markham Street and later in the direction of Chenal Parkway, according to the report.

According to the report, the resident's credit card, social security card and driver's license were also stolen.