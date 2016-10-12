Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 11:48 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Sheriff: Little Rock driver, 21, exceeded 100 mph

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 6:00 a.m.

skylar-vinson

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Skylar Vinson

A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after authorities said he passed an unmarked Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle while driving over 100 mph, according to a sheriff's office report.

Skylar Vinson of Little Rock was arrested Monday at 7:31 p.m., the report said.

After Vinson was stopped, he got out of the vehicle in an aggressive manner and put his hand into his waistband, according to the report, which was unclear on where the traffic stop occurred.

Authorities found a small amount of what they believed to be marijuana and a glass pipe with residue, to the report said.

Vinson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as one charge related to his vehicle and three charges related to his driving, according to the report.

He was not listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.

Metro on 10/12/2016

HarleyOwner says... October 12, 2016 at 11:07 a.m.

A complete idiot.

