St. Louis junior has 'great experience' at Arkansas

Arkansas has two players on the roster from St. Louis Christian Brothers, and the Hogs are looking at junior receiver Cameron Brown.

Sophomore offensive lineman Brian Wallace and defensive lineman Armon Watts inked with the Hogs in 2014 from Christian Brothers.

Brown was one of about 70 prospects that attended the Razorbacks' 49-30 loss to Alabama at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

“I loved it up there; it was a great experience,” Brown said. “The environment was amazing - speaking with the coaches and the players.”

He was able to catch up with Watts.

“He said it was a great place to be, and they treat everyone like family as soon as you get there,” Brown said.

Brown, 6-1, 175 pounds, has six scholarship offers from schools like Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Cincinnati, Iowa State and Vanderbilt. He doesn’t have a firm date to visit the Hogs again.

“But I would love to get back up there,” Brown said.

Brown recorded 10.79 seconds in the 100 meters as a sophomore. He also runs a leg on the 4x100 and the 4x200 relays. He has 34 receptions for 608 yards, a 17.8-yard average per catch along with 6 touchdowns this season.

He was able to see some of Arkansas’ facilities.

"I didn't get to see it all, but the parts I did see were amazing,” Brown said.