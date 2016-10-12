Home /
Style: Chocolate-dipped corn dogs for everyone!
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.
Heartthrobs singing, heart-stopping rides revving and heartburn-inducing foods frying can only mean one thing: It’s fair time again, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.
This year’s menu includes first-timers such as chocolate-dipped corn dogs, maple bacon funnel cake, fried chicken and gravy in a cone, chicken enchilada parfait, roast beef sundae and sweet tea on a stick.
Read about all the other fun at the fair in Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Chocolate-dipped corn dogs for everyone!
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.