Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 1:47 a.m.
Super Quiz: Pair It Up

This article was published today at 1:41 a.m.

  1. Surf and __

  2. Hugs and _

  3. Bed and ____

  4. Trial and __

  5. Doom and _

  6. Cloak and __

  7. Rough and _____

  8. Bells and ___

  9. Checks and __

ANSWERS

  1. Turf

  2. Kisses

  3. Breakfast

  4. Error

  5. Gloom

  6. Dagger

  7. Tumble or ready

  8. Whistles

  9. Balances

Food on 10/12/2016

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Pair It Up

Arkansas Online