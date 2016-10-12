Trailer takes off roof of car in I-30 crash

A woman and small child were seen walking away from a car before it was struck Monday by a mobile home, causing a two-hour traffic jam on Interstate 30, Arkansas State Police said.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at the 135-mile marker near Scott Hamilton Drive, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

A 1997 Mitsubishi 3000 GT driven by Gaylon Blakemore of Little Rock was stopped in traffic straddling the fog line, the solid white line that marks the outer edge of a lane, Sadler said.

Walter Hedrick of Little Rock was driving a 1999 International Harvester and towing a mobile home on I-30 east.

Witnesses told troopers they saw a woman and small child walking westbound on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate.

Hedrick moved to the left to avoid the pedestrians and then moved back to the right when the left front corner of the mobile home struck the roof of the Mitsubishi.

The truck and manufactured home ran off the roadway, down an embankment and returned to the roadway, coming to rest facing north and blocking all of the eastbound lanes.

Blakemore was extricated from the Mitsubishi by the Little Rock Fire Department, Sadler said, and taken by ambulance to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. His condition could not be determined Tuesday.

Hedrick was uninjured. Reached by telephone on Tuesday, he declined comment except to confirm that he saw the woman and small child.

An official report on the accident has yet to be compiled, Sadler said.

Metro on 10/12/2016