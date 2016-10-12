Police: 2 hide items under clothes at Little Rock Home Depot, try to return for store credit

A Little Rock Home Depot was robbed Tuesday when two men hid items under their clothes and then attempted to return them for store credit, according to police.

Two employees told police they saw two men loading items into a cart in the store, located at 11 Mabelvale Plaza Lane, around 5:56 p.m.

Employees lost sight of the men until they left with what appeared to be items hidden under their clothing, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

An employee told police the two men came back six minutes later and attempted to return the items they had taken for store credit. Surveillance video shows one of the robbers pushing a female employee and running away after she confronted him, police said.

One suspect was identified from the driver's license he gave during the transaction, according to the report. The other robber is unnamed.

The identified man has not been arrested by Little Rock police as of Wednesday afternoon, police spokesman Richard Hilgeman said.