VIDEO: JC D-lineman Javier Edwards' mid-season highlights

Junior college defensive lineman Javier Edwards, who's committed to Florida, is on Arkansas' radar.

Edwards, 6-3, 338 pounds, of Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, was recruited by Razorback defensive backs Coach Paul Rhoads, then the Iowa State coach, out of Houston Aldine Davis High School.

The Hogs plan to see him Oct. 27 when he and the Buccaneers play Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. He plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville.

He recorded 27 tackles and a tackle for loss in eight games as a freshman. Edwards has 16 tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss in six games this season.