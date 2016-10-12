Womack opponent convicted of identity theft in 2009

The Libertarian candidate in the 3rd Congressional District race was convicted of felony identity theft in 2009, he confirmed this morning in a telephone interview.

"The whole matter should have been a civil dispute," said candidate Steven Jay Isaacson of Eureka Springs.

The charge involved a bill to a former employer of Isaacson's by DIRECTV for $533.21. Isaacson said he never received any service from the company. The employer reported the past-due amount to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Isaacson said.

"I didn't have the money to fight this thing,” he said.

In a plea agreement, Isaacson agreed to pay $500 in fines, $420 in court costs and other prosecution-related expenses, $115 in restitution and a $100 fee for legal representation by a public defender, Carroll County District Court records show.

He paid by installments of $100 a month, with a $10 fee added each month for processing costs.

The incumbent in the race is Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican from Rogers.