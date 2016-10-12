Home /
Womack opponent convicted of identity theft in 2009
This article was published today at 11:07 a.m.
The Libertarian candidate in the 3rd Congressional District race was convicted of felony identity theft in 2009, he confirmed this morning in a telephone interview.
"The whole matter should have been a civil dispute," said candidate Steven Jay Isaacson of Eureka Springs.
The charge involved a bill to a former employer of Isaacson's by DIRECTV for $533.21. Isaacson said he never received any service from the company. The employer reported the past-due amount to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Isaacson said.
"I didn't have the money to fight this thing,” he said.
In a plea agreement, Isaacson agreed to pay $500 in fines, $420 in court costs and other prosecution-related expenses, $115 in restitution and a $100 fee for legal representation by a public defender, Carroll County District Court records show.
He paid by installments of $100 a month, with a $10 fee added each month for processing costs.
The incumbent in the race is Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican from Rogers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Womack opponent convicted of identity theft in 2009
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.