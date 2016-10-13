Mistrial declared in N.M. police killing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The case against two former New Mexico police officers charged in the death of a homeless man ended in a mistrial Tuesday when jurors told the judge they were deadlocked on the counts of second-degree murder.

Judge Alisa Hadfield declared the mistrial after more than two days of deliberations in the case against Keith Sandy and Dominique Perez. Nine jurors wanted to acquit the men, and three were holding out for a guilty verdict.

Hadfield asked the jurors one by one if further deliberations would be fruitful, and they responded: "No, your honor."

Special prosecutor Randi McGinn said it would be up to the district attorney in Albuquerque to decide whether to retry the case. Defense lawyer Sam Bregman said he hopes prosecutors consider the 9-3 split in favor of acquittal and decide to not pursue another trial.

Sandy and Perez shot mentally ill homeless camper James Boyd in 2014 after receiving complaints he was acting erratically on a rocky hillside. They were among 19 officers who swarmed the area with rifles, tactical gear, flash grenades, stun guns and K-9 units.

U.S. report faults San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO -- A report released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice cites numerous indicators of implicit and institutionalized bias against minority groups by members of the San Francisco Police Department.

The report also found the majority of deadly-use-of-force occurrences by the department involved people of color.

Additionally, on traffic stops, black drivers were disproportionately stopped and more black and Hispanic drivers were searched and arrested compared with whites.

"The assessment team found the San Francisco Police Department to be an organization of good intention but that sometimes failed in execution with respect to accountability and ensuring appropriate cultural standards," the report says.

The findings were discussed at a news conference that included U.S. Attorney Brian Stretch, Mayor Ed Lee and Interim Police Chief Toney Chaplin.

City officials requested the review after the shooting death last year of Mario Woods, a young black man, and the discovery of text messages exchanged between officers that had derogatory content about gay people and members of minority groups.

The review was done by the Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Plant kratom gets a reprieve from DEA

The Drug Enforcement Administration is reversing a decision that would have banned the use of kratom, a plant that researchers say could help mitigate the effects of the opioid epidemic.

Citing the public outcry and a need to obtain more research, the DEA is withdrawing its notice of intent to ban the drug, according to a preliminary document that will be posted to the Federal Register today.

The DEA had announced in August that it planned to place kratom in Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act, the most restrictive regulatory category, as soon as Sept. 30.

But since announcing its intent to ban kratom, the "DEA has received numerous comments from members of the public challenging the scheduling action," acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg wrote in the notice, "and requesting that the agency consider those comments and accompanying information before taking further action."

Kratom is a plant from Southeast Asia that contains a number of chemical compounds that produce effects similar to opiates when ingested.

Official: Fight in cockpit before crash

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- A flight instructor and a student pilot had an altercation inside the cockpit of a small plane before it crashed in Connecticut, killing the student, a U.S. official familiar with the investigation said Wednesday.

The crash appeared to have been a suicide attempt by the student and terrorism was ruled out, the official said.

The Piper PA-34 Seneca crashed with the two men aboard during a training flight Tuesday in East Hartford near the headquarters of military jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, while returning to Brainard Airport in Hartford, authorities said. The flight instructor, Arian Prevalla, 43, was badly burned but survived.

The student was Feras Freitekh, said a law enforcement official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

