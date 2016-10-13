Aide advised releasing all Cabinet Clinton e-mails

WASHINGTON -- As news broke last year about Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, one of her top aides suggested simply releasing all the messages from her time as secretary of state.

The March 4, 2015, exchange is in the latest batch of emails hacked from the accounts of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and published Wednesday by WikiLeaks. That March day was when The Associated Press first reported Clinton had been running a private server inside her home in New York.

Within hours of the reporting, Republicans from the House Select Committee on Benghazi quickly issued a subpoena demanding Clinton's emails regarding the deadly 2012 attacks on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Libya.

Adviser Phillipe Reines proposed that Clinton should respond by tweet: "No need for this, happy for you to have what I gave State. If they can't, I will. Bring a dolly!" -- referring to a moving cart.

Clinton lawyer and chief of staff Cheryl Mills responded: "Seriously?"

Reines, who had worked for Clinton at the State Department, reiterated that he was serious, though he suggested maybe a campaign spokesman could respond less "flippantly."

Mills appeared to like the idea, at least initially. "Can we implement this in the next hour?"

It never happened.

Instead, Clinton's team waited more than a year as the State Department pored through more than 55,000 pages of Clinton's work-related emails from her time as the nation's top diplomat.

Had Clinton's team sidestepped the State Department's review, the emails would have been made available without any review by national security and other government agencies -- likely releasing some messages later determined to contain classified material.

Clinton's campaign said the FBI was investigating who hacked Podesta's email. Podesta has warned the messages posted by WikiLeaks may have been altered or edited to inflict political damage, though he has not pointed to any specific case of this.

U.S. intelligence officials last week blamed the Russian government for a series of breaches intended to influence the presidential election. The Russians deny involvement.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has accused the Obama administration of colluding with Clinton's campaign about the release of her emails and a U.S. Justice Department investigation.

Trump has made the leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Podesta a central part of his stump speech to bash Clinton. Democrats responded by saying Trump has sided with Russia and raising questions about links between his associates and the Russian government.

"The Department of Justice fed information, think about this, to the Clinton campaign about the email investigation so the campaign could cover up her crimes," Trump said at a rally in Ocala, Fla., referring to the emails published by WikiLeaks.

There's no evidence supporting Trump's claim that the Clinton got information about the investigation into her email use.

Trump's campaign also is highlighting a 2011 email released Tuesday in which a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, a think tank in Washington founded by Podesta, said that conservative Catholics were engaging in "amazing bastardization of the faith" and "must be attracted to the systematic thought and severely backwards gender relations."

Clinton's now communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, wrote back that she thought Catholicism was "the most socially acceptable politically conservative religion. Their rich friends wouldn't understand if they became evangelicals."

Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager, called Wednesday for Palmieri's firing over the comments.

Palmieri, a Catholic, responded that she didn't "recognize" the message and again blamed the Russians for the hack.

Damage control

The latest batch of emails, released Wednesday, offer insight into the various strategies and responses considered by those close to Clinton as they grappled with the political fallout from the Democratic presidential nominee's 2009 decision to use the private server.

The day after it was reported the server was inside Clinton's home, Reines notes that Clinton cleared a tweet saying she has asked the State Department to release her emails. When another aide notes the post had already gotten 1,000 re-tweets, Podesta jokes: "Good to know people go to bed with their Twitter decks. Sex must be obsolete."

On March 9, 2015, Clinton aides debated how to handle the disclosure that in addition to the work-related emails handed over to the State Department, she had deleted thousands of emails she claimed were personal.

One of the options discussed included "publication of an embargoed AP [Associated Press] story on deletion" that would include a statement from Clinton and a question-and-answer or sit-down interview for television.

Reines wrote that his "strong vote" was for the interview, as well as holding a media conference at Gracie Mansion in New York City.

"Get it all done tonight, tight sequencing, no overnight gap between her (statement) and dropping the bomb," Reines wrote, referring to the admission about the email deletions. "Alternatively, put the bomb in her voice in her statement and then nothing else matters."

Instead, Clinton opted to take questions from reporters during an event March 10 at the United Nations.

Days before Clinton turned over her personal email server to FBI investigators in August 2015, her aides hashed over how to soften the blow in an official campaign statement about the ongoing controversy.

After top speechwriter Dan Schwerin, Palmieri and policy adviser Jake Sullivan hammered out a draft of the statement, Schwerin passed two alternate versions to Podesta and several other aides, saying they were still uncertain over how to explain Clinton's decision to use a private server instead of a State Department computer for her work-related emails.

Contemplating one hot-button line in which Clinton would admit error in using the server, Schwerin asked "whether we should say 'I messed up' instead of 'this was a screw-up.'"

"What do folks think about that? Other edits we should make? And then what are next steps here?" he added.

Sullivan responded: "I'm very nervous about doing the screw up line by paper. That has to come from her."

Calls for apology

Meanwhile, prominent Democrats were emailing Clinton's team to express concern about the candidate's lack of public contrition.

In August 2015, longtime Democratic policy adviser Neera Tanden emailed Podesta that Clinton's "inability to just do a national interview and communicate genuine feelings of remorse and regret is now, I fear, becoming a character problem (more so than honesty)."

She needed to apologize, urged Tanden, who is president and CEO of the Center for American Progress.

"I see no downside in her actually just saying, look, I'm sorry. I think it will take so much air out of this," Tanden wrote.

In an interview a couple weeks later, Clinton said she did not need to apologize because "what I did was allowed."

The next day, she appeared on national TV and said, "I'm sorry."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Biesecker, Stephen Braun, Alicia A. Caldwell, Nancy Benac, Bill Barrow, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jennifer C. Kerr of The Associated Press and by Ben Brody, Jennifer Jacobs, Margaret Talev and Chris Strohm of Bloomberg News.

