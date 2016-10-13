Applications for U.S. unemployment aid remain at 43-year low

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits stayed at a 43-year low last week in the latest sign that layoffs are scarce.

THE NUMBERS: Weekly applications for unemployment benefits were unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 246,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, fell 3,500 to 249,250.

Both figures were at their lowest levels since November 1973.

The number of people receiving aid fell 16,000 to just over 2 million. That is the fewest since June 2000.

THE TAKEAWAY: Applications are a proxy for layoffs, so the figures indicate that companies are cutting very few jobs. With the unemployment rate down to 5 percent, from 10 percent in October 2009, some businesses say they are having trouble finding qualified workers. That suggests they are less likely to lay anyone off.

KEY DRIVERS: The four-decade low in unemployment claims suggests the job market remains resilient. That's a key reason the Federal Reserve is likely to raise the short-term interest rate it controls by the end of the year.

Hiring has been solid this year, even as economic growth has been slow. The economy expanded at a pace of just 1.1 percent in the first half of the year, though most economists expect it to pick up a bit.

Job gains have weakened a bit from the robust gains of the two previous years. Hiring averaged 178,000 a month in the first nine months of 2016, down from an average of 230,000 last year.

