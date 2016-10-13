Arkansas better than expected for Texas running back

Sophomore running back Garrison Johnson was high on Arkansas before his visit for the Alabama game on Saturday, but he’s probably even more so after the trip.

“Arkansas is a great place and even better than I imagine it would be,” Johnson said. “The fans are awesome and the game against Alabama was a great game to attend. Being on the field, seeing the facilities, and campus was off the charts. Arkansas is a great place.”

Johnson, 5-11, 210, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Wolfforth (Texas) Frenship received his first scholarship offer from Nebraska on Tuesday. He has ‘Boss Hog’ on his Twitter profile because of his fondness of the Razorbacks.

He hit it off with the Razorback coaching staff, including running backs coach Reggie Mitchell.

“The coaches were very complimentary of me and my running style,” he said. “Coach Mitchell is a player’s coach. I like that.”

He rushed 27 times for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 34-27 loss to Tascosa on Friday before his trip to Fayetteville. He has 179 carries for 1,454 yards and 17 touchdowns for the season.

Johnson liked how the fans stayed in the game.

“It was great fan base, they stayed loud the whole game and were great,” Johnson said.

Some prospects expect Arkansas to be nothing more than just cows in pastures, but not Johnson.

“I'm from West Texas,” he said. “I'm use to seeing that.”

Johnson said his father said the following about his experience at Arkansas.

“The people love Arkansas football and it's beautiful how they all come together for their team,” Johnson said. “Several fans, students and alumni were very welcoming to us. They bragged on the coaching staff which we know in this day and time can be rare. The community cares about the student-athletes and for a parent that is key to know your son or daughter is going to be taken in.”