Arkansas casino supporters, opponents air $2M in TV ads

LITTLE ROCK — Supporters and opponents of an effort to legalize casinos in three Arkansas counties have spent more than $2 million to air television ads on the issue ahead of the November election.

Data released Thursday by the Center for Public Integrity show more than 2,333 ads have aired over the proposed amendment to legalize casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties.

Protect Arkansas Values/Stop Casinos Now, the group opposed to the measure, has spent more than $1.2 million on ads. Arkansas Wins in 2016, the pro-casinos group, has spent more than $1 million.

The figures don't include ads that aired on cable television, radio or online. The figures exceed the nearly $1.3 million that was spent earlier this year on a pair of state Supreme Court races.