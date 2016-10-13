Arkansas justices say voters won't consider liability limits

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' Supreme Court says voters cannot consider whether to impose award limits in medical liability cases because the language to be placed on the ballot doesn't fully describe what the proposal would do.

A unanimous court Thursday directed that no votes be counted on the proposal, which would have allowed legislators to cap non-economic damages against health care providers for medical injuries at a minimum of $250,000.

Two lawsuits were filed against the proposal. Justices ruled in both of them Thursday.

Supporters of the proposal had argued that the limits were needed to control health care costs.

The measure had been placed on the ballot by petition. A special master appointed by the court raised questions about the signature-gathering process, but justices said the term "non-economic damages" was not clear.

The court on Thursday also disqualified a proposal to legalize casinos in three counties from the November ballot.

Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.