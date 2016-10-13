Arkansas man arrested in connection with fatal fire at mobile home

MULBERRY — A 37-year-old Mulberry man has been arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in connection with a mobile home fire in which a man was found dead.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown told reporters the man was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to authorities.

Court records do not show that the man has been formally charged.

Authorities say the man was wanted in connection with the death of a man who was found early Monday in a burned mobile home near Rudy. Authorities say the death has been ruled a homicide, but a cause of death and the man's name have not been released.