Home /
Arkansas man shot during drug deal gone wrong, police say; 1 arrested
This article was published today at 1:38 p.m.
Conway police say a drug deal-turned-shooting left one man hurt Wednesday afternoon at a local apartment complex.
Marlon Bolden, 21, of Maumelle has been arrested on charges of first-degree battery, possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms in the shooting that happened about 4:30 p.m. at Centennial Valley Apartments, 1601 Hogan Lane, according to a news release.
Records show Bolden remained at the Faulkner County jail as of Thursday afternoon in lieu of $55,000 bond.
Witnesses at the scene said they saw one man leaving on foot, later identified by police as Bolden, and another man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
The wounded man, Alex Wilson, was later taken to a local hospital for treatment. His age and exact condition were not known as of Thursday afternoon.
Responding officers learned from witnesses that a man had thrown a duffle bag into a dumpster as he ran by, the release states. That bag contained more than 3 pounds of marijuana and a gun, police said.
Bolden was arrested later Wednesday after responding officers found him a few blocks away on John Bryant Drive, according to police.
LaTresha Woodruff, spokesman for the Conway Police Department, said additional charges could come as a result of the ongoing investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man shot during drug deal gone wrong, police say; 1 arrested
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.