Arkansas man shot during drug deal gone wrong, police say; 1 arrested

Conway police say a drug deal-turned-shooting left one man hurt Wednesday afternoon at a local apartment complex.

Marlon Bolden, 21, of Maumelle has been arrested on charges of first-degree battery, possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms in the shooting that happened about 4:30 p.m. at Centennial Valley Apartments, 1601 Hogan Lane, according to a news release.

Records show Bolden remained at the Faulkner County jail as of Thursday afternoon in lieu of $55,000 bond.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw one man leaving on foot, later identified by police as Bolden, and another man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The wounded man, Alex Wilson, was later taken to a local hospital for treatment. His age and exact condition were not known as of Thursday afternoon.

Responding officers learned from witnesses that a man had thrown a duffle bag into a dumpster as he ran by, the release states. That bag contained more than 3 pounds of marijuana and a gun, police said.

Bolden was arrested later Wednesday after responding officers found him a few blocks away on John Bryant Drive, according to police.

LaTresha Woodruff, spokesman for the Conway Police Department, said additional charges could come as a result of the ongoing investigation.