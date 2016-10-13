Home /
Arkansas teen accused of threatening to shoot up school, sheriff's office says
This article was published today at 4:08 p.m.
A Greenbrier teenager has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies were tipped off about an Instagram post that stated he planned to shoot up his school, authorities say.
In a news release, the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said it received a tip early Thursday regarding the social media post, notifying investigators and the Greenbrier Police Department immediately after.
The specific school was not named in information provided by authorities.
The 14-year-old teenager, whose identity has not been released, was later found at his home and arrested on one count of terroristic threatening, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Bledsoe said.
He remained at the Faulkner County Juvenile Detention Facility as of Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
BpLrAr says... October 13, 2016 at 6:01 p.m.
just locker room talk. no need for alarm.
