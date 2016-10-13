Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 13, 2016, 3:53 a.m.
Blytheville slayingunder investigation

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:17 a.m.

BLYTHEVILLE -- Michael Angelo Scott was fatally shot Tuesday evening and police are looking for the shooter, said Capt. Scott Adams, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Hearn Street in western Blytheville at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Adams said.

When they arrived, they found Scott, 33, had been taken to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville by a private vehicle.

Scott died at the hospital, Adams said.

Authorities sent the body to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, Adams said.

Scott's death was the sixth homicide this year in the Mississippi County town of 18,272.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Blytheville Police Department at (870) 763-4411 or the city's crime hotline at (870) 762-2677.

