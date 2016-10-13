Clinton shifts focus to races down-ticket

PUEBLO, Colo. -- Hillary Clinton signaled Wednesday that she's turning up the heat on Republican candidates who are facing tight election races and tough decisions on what to do about Donald Trump, as allegations surfaced that the Republican nominee had inappropriate sexual contact with several women.

Clinton and her campaign are demanding that GOP candidates declare their support or disdain for Trump, part of the fallout from the revelations of Trump's sexual comments about women. And Clinton continued to make pitches for Democratic congressional candidates in tight races, including Florida Rep. Patrick Murphy and Catherine Cortez Masto, who is running for the Senate from Nevada.

"We are competing everywhere. ... I think Americans want to turn out in as big a number as possible" to reject Trump's message, Clinton said.

Meanwhile, two GOP senators and two House members who called for Trump to step aside over the weekend climbed back aboard his bandwagon. Their case: They're voting for a Republican next month, and if Trump isn't leaving then he's got to be the one they choose.

John Thune of South Dakota, the third-ranking Republican in the Senate told the Rapid City Journal that he had "reservations about the way [Trump] has conducted his campaign and himself." However, he said, "I'm certainly not going to vote for Hillary Clinton."

Also back on board after calling on Trump to resign are U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and U.S. Reps. Scott Garrett of New Jersey and Bradley Byrne of Alabama. There still are some three dozen GOP lawmakers who have withdrawn their support or are calling for Trump to step aside.

At a rally in Colorado, Clinton declared that Trump is "desperate" and running a "scorched earth strategy."

"That's all they have left -- pure negativity, pessimism," she said.

The focus on Republican congressional candidates is the latest sign that the Clinton campaign is moving past a narrow focus on winning the White House and now is aiming to win big -- by delivering the Senate to Democrats, making deep cuts into the Republicans' majority in the House and, possibly, winning states long considered Republican territory.

"If you've got friends in Utah or Arizona, make sure they vote, too," Clinton told a raucous crowd in Pueblo, Colo.

Late Wednesday, new allegations added to last week's revelations on Trump's sexual comments about women.

The New York Times published interviews late Wednesday with two women who say the billionaire inappropriately touched them without their permission. Jessica Leeds, 74, of New York told the newspaper that she encountered Trump on an airline flight three decades ago. Leeds said Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt.

"He was like an octopus," she said. "His hands were everywhere."

Rachel Crooks of Ohio said she met Trump at Trump Tower in 2005. Crooks said she was 22 at the time, and Trump kissed her "directly on the mouth" against her will.

Trump denied the accusations, telling the Times, "None of this ever took place." His campaign spokesman, Jason Miller, called the story "a completely false, coordinated character assassination."

Both women who spoke to the Times said they were stepping forward with their stories because of the recording of Trump's comments and Trump's response to questions about it during Sunday's presidential debate. Trump said Sunday night that he had never done the things he bragged about on the recording.

Separately, The Palm Beach Post in Florida, reported Wednesday night that Mindy McGillivray, 36, told the newspaper that Trump groped her at his Mar-a-Lago estate 13 years ago. Trump's campaign said her allegation "lacks any merit or veracity."

Also late Wednesday, People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff posted a story about a 2005 meeting at Mar-a-Lago where, she wrote, Trump "was pushing me against the wall, and forcing his tongue down my throat." The Trump campaign also said there was "no merit or veracity" to Stoynoff's story.

Trump on Clinton emails

Earlier Wednesday, Trump's campaign continued to pressure Republicans to fall in line behind Trump despite his recent stumbles. Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager, said on ABC's Good Morning America that dithering by Republicans was not helping the cause of defeating Clinton.

"Well, we want the support of anybody who's going to publicly endorse us," Conway said. "But enough of the pussyfooting around in terms of, you know, do you support us or do you not support us?"

Trump sharpened his rhetoric by declaring that Clinton "has to go to jail" for using her home email server when she was secretary of state. He also lobbed charges of corruption while she was secretary.

Trump told supporters in battleground state Florida that the Justice Department's handling of the investigation into Clinton's email server let her off the hook, and he suggested that Democrats and Republicans in Congress went along with it.

"Did they make a deal where everybody protects each other in Washington?" Trump asked. He went on to call it "one of the great miscarriages of justice" in U.S. history and declared that Clinton "would be the most dishonest and the most corrupt person ever elected to high office, and I don't think it would be close."

"This corruption and collusion is just one more reason why I will ask my attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor" to investigate Clinton and the fact that she apparently deleted thousands of emails that were never recovered, Trump said.

He later made clear: "She deleted the emails. She has to go to jail."

Trump also highlighted a new batch of hacked emails from Clinton campaign manager John Podesta's account, published by WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy group. He asserted that the emails show ever more clearly that the former secretary of state and her family are corrupt.

"It never ends with these people," he said.

As party leaders step away from him, Trump vowed to win the election his way.

He is particularly critical of House Speaker Paul Ryan, who told Republicans on Monday that he'll no longer campaign for Trump.

Trump said in Florida that there is a "whole sinister deal going on" that has prevented Ryan and other Republican leaders from fully backing his campaign.

He said, "I wouldn't want to be in a foxhole with a lot of these people, that I can tell you, including Ryan. By the way, including Ryan, especially Ryan."

Trump continued to draw criticism from domestic and foreign players.

Alaska's two U.S. senators resigned leadership posts in the state Republican Party after denouncing Trump and saying he should step aside.

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan voluntarily resigned as honorary members of the party's state central committee, Murkowski campaign spokesman Robert Dillon said Tuesday.

Party officers are expected to back party candidates.

Alaska GOP chairman Tuckerman Babcock said Murkowski and Sullivan held their party leadership posts by virtue of holding elected office and would have those positions restored after the election.

Murkowski said Saturday that Trump "forfeited the right to be our party's nominee" because of his lewd comments about women in a 2005 video.

Sullivan, who had backed Trump, withdrew his support and said he would support Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, for president.

At the United Nations, Zeid Raad al-Hussein, the high commissioner for human rights, warned that Trump's election would threaten international stability. Al-Hussein focused attention back on Trump's comments about deporting illegal aliens, barring Muslims from entering the country and employing torture tactics.

"If Donald Trump is elected, on the basis of what he has said already, and unless that changes, I think it's without any doubt that he would be dangerous from an international point of view," al-Hussein told reporters in Geneva.

Florida voter registration

Meanwhile in Florida, a federal judge extended voter registration until Tuesday in the state because of the disruption and damage from Hurricane Matthew.

During a hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker agreed to extend the deadline for six more days. The original deadline was Tuesday.

Walker said in an order issued shortly afterward that he acted swiftly because "no right is more precious than having a voice in our democracy."

"Hopefully it is not lost on anyone that the right to have a voice is why this great country exists in the first place," wrote Walker, who set the deadline at 5 p.m. next Tuesday.

Democrats late last week asked Republican Gov. Rick Scott to extend the deadline, but Scott turned down the request and said people have had enough time to register.

In court, attorneys for Scott and the state's chief top elections official offered no defense of the existing deadline and did not object to an extension.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Pace, Kathleen Hennessey, Steve Peoples, Jonathan Lemire, Jill Colvin, Becky Bohrer and Gary Fineout of The Associated Press; and by Alan Rappeport, Nick Cumming-Bruce and Sewell Chan of The New York Times.

