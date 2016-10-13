Crash involving train, pickup leaves 1 dead in Arkansas

A Thursday morning crash involving a Union Pacific train and a pickup left one person dead in Jefferson County, according to a spokesman for the transport company.

Jeff DeGraff, a Texas-based spokesman for Union Pacific, said the accident occurred around 9 a.m. when the train collided with a pickup at a crossing off U.S. 63 just outside Wabbaseka, which is about 19 miles northeast of Pine Bluff.

The pickup's driver, whose identity was not released, was struck and killed, he said. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

DeGraff, who directed questions regarding crash specifics to Jefferson County officials, said that crossing has a stop sign and railroad crossing indicators but does not have crossing gates for motorists.

A call to the Jefferson County sheriff's office for more information was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.