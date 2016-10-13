Deadline Monday to pay county taxes

With the Oct. 15 county tax filing due date falling on Saturday, this year's personal and property taxes will not become delinquent until after Monday, according to state code.

In all counties, taxes on real estate and personal property -- which includes boats, cars, recreational vehicles and mobile homes -- will become delinquent if they are postmarked after midnight Monday.

As of Wednesday, the Pulaski County tax collector's office had received more than $315 million, or 68 percent of all due tax revenue. The county is due more than $467 million from its nearly 400,000 residents -- an amount that has increased by more than 37 percent in the past decade, according to county data.

But few counties actually will receive the full amount by the deadline. A small percentage of owners of real property regularly falls delinquent, officials said, while a larger percentage of personal-property-tax owers falls into delinquency.

In Washington County, which is due $165 million this cycle, roughly 35 percent of residents are expected to pay their personal property taxes late, according to Washington County Tax Collector David Ruff. In Pulaski County, that number is roughly 50 percent.

"Most people either physically can't pay, because they lost their job or whatever; or they refuse to pay; and the third category where people forget the deadline," said Debra Buckner, the Pulaski County treasurer and tax collector. "We spend the first 60 days after deadline, from mid-October to mid-December, doing a phone blitz, sending letters, sending people. By mid-December we publish them in the paper."

State law mandates a 10 percent delinquency fee for all taxes not paid on time, and those fees often can amount to extra revenue for counties. Last year, Pulaski County collected nearly $2 million in delinquency fees alone for real and personal property taxes. Washington County collected about $1 million.

"I've tried and tried to get everybody to pay on time," Ruff said. "I've found that some still won't do it, but I realize that we're making money off it. It is what it is."

After taxpayers become delinquent, state law requires the names of those taxpayers to be listed publicly. By early November, delinquent real and personal taxpayers will be listed in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and local newspapers.

Last year, the county paid $136,271 to list 112,521 names in the publications, paid for in part by publication fees charged to the delinquent taxpayers and by the county's advertising fund, according to county data.

"People think we do that to embarrass you, and that's not quite true," Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer Bentley Hovis said. "It's actually a state law -- if you are delinquent, you have to be published."

The county also keeps real-time delinquency information posted on its website, pulaskicountytreasurer.com.