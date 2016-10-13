Home / Entertainment /
Fast Forward
This article was published today at 1:55 a.m.
Next week
Marching band: Praeclara, Arkansas Festival Ballet and Wildwood Park for the Arts present the story of a con man, a librarian and 76 trombones with The Music Man, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Wildwood, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. Tickets are $25, $15 for students plus fees. Call (501) 821-7275 or visit wildwoodpark.org.
Next month
Rocking orchestra: Trans-Siberian Orchestra makes its annual Christmas-season stop at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Tickets are $49.75-$92.85. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
Weekend on 10/13/2016
Print Headline: Fast Forward
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fast Forward
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.