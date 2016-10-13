Fast Forward

Next week

Marching band: Praeclara, Arkansas Festival Ballet and Wildwood Park for the Arts present the story of a con man, a librarian and 76 trombones with The Music Man, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Wildwood, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. Tickets are $25, $15 for students plus fees. Call (501) 821-7275 or visit wildwoodpark.org.

Next month

Rocking orchestra: Trans-Siberian Orchestra makes its annual Christmas-season stop at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Tickets are $49.75-$92.85. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Weekend on 10/13/2016