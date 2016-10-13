Football predictions: Greenwood faces off with upstart Russellville in Class 6A

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood has appeared intent on winning the school's first state championship since 2012 this season, outscoring its opponents by an average of 45-17 per game.

The No. 4 Bulldogs (6-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, will face perhaps their most difficult remaining regular-season test when they host No. 10 Russellville on Friday night.

Greenwood's last title capped a stretch of three straight championships from 2010-12, but the school lost in the championship game to Pine Bluff last season.

The Cyclones also lost in last year's playoffs to the Zebras, finishing 5-7 in coach Billy Dawson's first season. This year, Russellville has improved greatly from a year ago and has two wins over Class 7A schools — Rogers Heritage and Springdale High — on its resume.

No. 4 GREENWOOD 31, No. 10 RUSSELLVILLE 20

