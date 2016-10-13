DEAR READERS: October is National Window Covering Safety Month. The Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) wants to remind you that older houses, rental properties and apartments may have outdated window coverings, with cords and pulls that can pose a choking hazard.

Military families can be at a higher risk; they typically move frequently and into rental houses.

Window treatments manufactured before 2001 should be replaced with cordless window coverings, or coverings with inaccessible cords. Ask the landlord.

The WCSC also recommends the following:

There are lots of hazards in the home, and if you don't have small children around on a regular basis, it might not be on your radar.

Keep all kids' furniture, beds and cribs away from window treatments and, ideally, completely away from windows.

Make sure that babies and toddlers cannot reach cords at all. The risk of strangulation is too high. Visit windowcoverings.org for more information.

DEAR HELOISE: Many of us are now drinking bottled water. Is there a special kind we should be looking for? I'm drinking "natural spring water."

-- Alberta W., Indiana

DEAR READER: Alberta, walking down the water aisle can be overwhelming -- so many choices! One is not better than the next; it is really a matter of personal preference. Here are some definitions:

• Purified water -- has had all minerals and chemicals removed.

• Distilled water -- is made from steam, so minerals and bacteria are not present.

• Spring water -- comes from an underwater pool; nothing is added or removed.

• Sparkling water -- has carbon dioxide added and is bubbly.

Read the label. You may be surprised; some of these waters are sourced from municipal supplies -- it's tap water! You might consider getting a vacuum bottle with a filter and filling it from the sink. You'll save money.

DEAR HELOISE: For years, I have been wondering what that mysterious "SKU" stood for. You answered it on Sept. 1 (stock-keeping unit). Thanks for the many years of hints.

-- Marcia J., via email

