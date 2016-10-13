Happy birthday. You're not trying to impress, you just can't help yourself. You'll be a hero for doing what comes naturally.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You do charisma today like you were raised in charm school, with a dash of spice that lets them know you most certainly weren't.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are those around you who will be indignant in the face of the fallen, blaming them for their folly. Does the blame really matter?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When you want something but don't act to bring it into being, well ... you probably don't want it very badly. Go back to that original desire.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The way you see it, there's no such thing as good art or bad art. It either speaks to your soul and brings you pleasure or it doesn't.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're ever aware of other people's attention spans. This is practically inherent -- a secret and rare sense for timing and a talent for making your message shorter and more interesting than was expected.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Today you'll lump yourself in with the group, talk about "our" issues and explore what "we" can do as a team. It's not a sales technique as far as you're concerned.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It's easy for you to find beauty in your surroundings. Others may not feel the same until you point out what you see and help them experience it as you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Sure, things need to evolve and grow, but the direction life needs to take is the question now. This afternoon's hit of reality will knock out some of the less-than-constructive options on your mental list.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If no one thinks it's a problem, it's not. But if you think it's a problem, you'll have to convince the others by demonstrating the significance of this potential.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): While some are threatened by success, you'll be inspired by people out doing special things in the world, and even more so if they happen to be close friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): While it feels good when a thoughtful person cares enough to show you that he is thinking of you, it feels crummy if you haven't reciprocated in this kindness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): While external forces may be to blame for miserable circumstances, it does us no good to blame them.

Weekend on 10/13/2016