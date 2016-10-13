In Colombia, thousands march to back peace deal

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Thousands of farmers, indigenous activists and students marched in cities across Colombia on Wednesday to demand that a peace deal between the government and leftist rebels not be scuttled.

It's the second time in a week that Colombians have taken to the streets to support the accord signed last month with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, and now hanging by a thread.

In Bogota, victims of the decades-long conflict carrying photos of dead loved ones were greeted by well-wishers handing out white flowers symbolizing peace.

"We victims are in a state of limbo, we need the accord now," said Diana Gomez, 38, whose activist father was killed a decade ago. She said her father's death remains unsolved -- one of a flood of unsolved crimes committed during the bloody conflict that claimed the lives of 220,000 people and left almost 8 million displaced.

President Juan Manuel Santos, winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, is in talks with the opposition and FARC leaders to make adjustments to the accord after it was narrowly rejected in a referendum six days after it was signed in front of world leaders.

Santos has applauded the activism and on Wednesday reiterated the need to seek a quick solution to the impasse so that a cease-fire in place doesn't unravel.

"The great majority of people have asked me to find a solution soon because uncertainty is the enemy," he said in televised address.

Under the terms of the accord signed Sept. 26, guerrillas who confess their war crimes will be spared time in jail and instead ordered to carry out community development work in areas hit hard by the conflict.

"This isn't a question of cosmetic changes," former President Alvaro Uribe, who led the campaign against the peace deal, said Wednesday after delivering to government officials a list of proposals that he said will strengthen and provide broader support for the accord. "In a country of institutions like Colombia, transitional justice can't consist of failing to punish those responsible for atrocious crimes."

The FARC leader known by the pseudonym Timochenko tried to put on a brave face Wednesday, saying that the guerrilla group is open to making adjustments even if it's not willing to start negotiations again from scratch.

"Personally I think it may have been good that this happened," Timochenko, referring to the referendum loss, said in a rare, hourlong interview with Caracol Radio. "It allows us to clear up many doubts and especially commit the important segment of the Colombian society that didn't vote, more than 63 percent, to take an interest in this history-making event."

