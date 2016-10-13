• Steve Kirkland, coordinator of a federal California condor program, called it "significant" for the species' recovery that a condor chick hatched in the wild survived and was able to fly out of its nest at Pinnacles National Park south of San Jose for the first time since the 1890s.

• Matt Mountie called for help after hearing a dog yelping from a 30-foot-deep hole that was partially filled with water in a field beside an abandoned nuclear reactor in Surgoinsville, Tenn., drawing rescue workers representing five different agencies who lassoed the dog to pull it to safety.

• Lonnell McDonald, 28, of Dallas was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated assault after prosecutors said he stomped on the belly of a pregnant teenager, causing her to miscarry, after she told relatives she'd been sexually assaulted by another man.

• Jimmy Amutavi, 46, a personal trainer from Wilmette, Ill., was charged with three counts of criminal transmission of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, after prosecutors said he repeatedly had unprotected sex with women clients and then denied he had the virus when confronted.

• Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, 37, a blogger who uses the pen name "Mother Mushroom," was arrested by Vietnamese police for what authorities said were social media posts that distorted truth and spread propaganda against the communist government.

• Gwendolyn Truby, 41, of Dacula, Ga., was charged with public drunkenness, cruelty to children and other charges after authorities said she called to report she couldn't find her car or her son, who was later found asleep in the back seat, after going for drinks at a lakeside wedding party.

• Soren Knabe, a Danish environmentalist, is urging fishermen to head to a Baltic Sea fjord in western Denmark to help catch some of the 80,000 farmed rainbow trout set loose when a cargo ship accidentally tore apart a fish farm net.

• Kourt Frame, a transgender sophomore student chosen to be the homecoming prince at Grand Blanc High School in Michigan, said that he campaigned for the honor as a way of saying, "Hey, you can do whatever you want to do.'"

• Rich Fitzgerald, county executive for Allegheny County, Pa., explained a new Pittsburgh initiative using actors dressed as the Grim Reaper and zombies to urge people to look up from their cellphones while walking.

