Kendall Jenner arrives in court to testify in stalking case
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:27 p.m.
LOS ANGELES — Kendall Jenner has arrived in a Los Angeles courtroom to testify against a man charged with stalking and trespassing at her Hollywood Hills home.
The 20-year-old model and reality television star appeared Thursday in the case against Shavaughn McKenzie, who was arrested outside her home in August. McKenzie is charged with misdemeanor stalking and trespassing and could face up to six months in jail if convicted of either charge.
Prosecutors say McKenzie confronted Jenner after she pulled into her driveway.
Shelli Azoff, a family friend who Jenner called for help, testified Wednesday that Jenner was screaming and crying after seeing a man outside her car.
A prosecutor called McKenzie an obsessed fan in opening statements Wednesday. McKenzie's attorney says he has a severe mental disorder and simply wanted to talk to Jenner, who appears on the series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
