Kenny Neal leads blues fest; Donahew plays Rev Room

Blues act the Kenny Neal Family Band will headline the second annual Big Dam Blues Party from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday on the Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock. Admission is $15.

Other acts will include: Earnest "Guitar" Roy & The Clarksdale Rockers, Trey & Jason, Arkansas Brothers, the Big Dam Blues Party All Stars featuring Charles Wood, Gil Franklin, Ivan Yarborough, Cecil Parker and Chicken Dorris, Bluesboy Jag and the Juke Joint Zombies, the Spa City Youngbloods, Michael Burks Project, Josh Stoffer and the Akeem Kemp Band.

Kenny Neal, who was born in New Orleans and raised in Baton Rouge, is considered a master of the swamp blues style. His influences include Slim Harpo, Buddy Guy and Neal's father, Raful Neal. He has played with John Lee Hooker, Buddy Guy, Big Mama Thornton, Junior Wells, B.B. King, Muddy Waters and Bobby "Blue" Bland.

Neal -- whose 59th birthday is Friday -- has released 14 albums.

The event is a fundraiser for community radio station KABF-FM, 88.3, and the Spa City Blues Society Blues in the School program.

Argenta Plaza, Fifth and Main streets, North Little Rock, (501) 551-0220, bigdambluesparty.com

...

The Casey Donahew Band and opening act Charlotte Leigh, will perform at 9 p.m. today at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Tickets are $23.

Donahew, a Texas country singer, has released six albums, the latest of which, All Night Party, came out Aug. 16, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard country chart.

...

Monsters of Todd III, Remembering Todd Mills, featuring Darkness From Day One, The Gettys, Kish Moody, Daisy Chain, Dusty Bentley, Buddy Masters, Clayton Nichols and Moments Before, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10.

Proceeds from the door charge will benefit the charity Keagan's Krew.

A Birthday for Haywood King event will feature The Libras, The Musiq, Rodney Block, Dee Dee Jones and others at 9 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

Adam Faucett will perform at 9:30 p.m. today at the White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $7.

The Uh Huhs, along with opening act Pagiins will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $7.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

Southern Drawl will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Led by guitarist Mike Nash, the Southern Drawl band formed in 2012 in the backwoods of Tennessee, near Knoxville, and has built up a fan base by playing more than 200 shows a year. The band has opened shows for Charlie Daniels, Jimmy Buffett, Justin Moore and Brantley Gilbert.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Highly Suspect will headline, along with opening acts Slothrust and The Revolutioners, at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Metroplex in Little Rock. Admission is $15.

The Metroplex, Colonel Glenn Road at Interstate 430, Little Rock, (501) 681-9552, metroplexlive.com

...

Funk N/ Groove will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Thirst N' Howl Bar & Grill in Little Rock. Admission is free.

Jet 420 will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Thirst N' Howl Bar & Grill, 14710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 379-8189, thirst-n-howl.com

...

American Lions will perform from 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday at the Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

...

Banditos, The Cordovas and Redmouth will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $7.

Roar, The Uh Huhs, Pagiins and Collin vs. Adam will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com

...

K. Phillips, along with opening act The Going Jessies, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music in Conway. Admission is $5.

Phillips, and his band, the Concho Pearls, who have recently been on tour with Rob Thomas and Counting Crows, has a new album, Dirty Wonder.

Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512, kingslivemusic.com.

Weekend on 10/13/2016