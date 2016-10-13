Little Rock man wins $100,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

A Little Rock man has won the top prize of $100,000 off a scratch-off lottery ticket, state lottery officials said Thursday.

Abdul Diallo bought the $5 Money Multiplier ticket at Stagecoach Phillips 66, 11615 Cantrell Road. The store will get a 1 percent commission, or $1,000, for selling the winner, the lottery said.

Diallo told lottery officials that he first told his wife of the win. He plans on investing the prize.

According to the lottery, Diallo is the third $100,000 winner in the Money Multiplier game, which began June 28.