Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 13, 2016, 4:06 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Little Rock man wins $100,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:13 p.m.

Abdul Diallo's Money Multiplier ticket that won $100,000

A Little Rock man has won the top prize of $100,000 off a scratch-off lottery ticket, state lottery officials said Thursday.

Abdul Diallo bought the $5 Money Multiplier ticket at Stagecoach Phillips 66, 11615 Cantrell Road. The store will get a 1 percent commission, or $1,000, for selling the winner, the lottery said.

Diallo told lottery officials that he first told his wife of the win. He plans on investing the prize.

According to the lottery, Diallo is the third $100,000 winner in the Money Multiplier game, which began June 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock man wins $100,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online