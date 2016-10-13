Man charged with stealing $160,000 worth of cheese

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $160,000 worth of Jamaican cheese.

Prosecutors said Thursday that 18-year-old Darluis Ortiz stole pallets of Tastee Cheese products from the storage area of a Moonachie food warehouse Sept. 23.

Ortiz was arrested on Wednesday and charged with theft, burglary, conspiracy and possessing burglary tools. He was being held in the Bergen County jail on bail that was $10,000 less than the value of the canned, processed cheese.

It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

He was arrested after a two-week investigation by members of the Bergen County prosecutor's office and the Moonachie Police Department.