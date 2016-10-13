Memorial rejected for cattle in crash
The Arkansas Highway Commission has denied a request from one of the nation's most prominent animal-welfare groups to construct a memorial for cattle killed in a truck crash last month.
In a letter Monday to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department Director Scott Bennett said the proposed memorial -- a 5-foot-tall tombstone next to the scene of the crash on Arkansas 5 in Baxter County -- would not be allowed because of safety reasons.
"Not only are they considered to be a distraction to drivers, but are also a hazard for vehicles that inadvertently lose control and depart from the roadway," Bennett wrote. "In addition, a tombstone memorial would interfere with routine maintenance operations."
The animal-welfare group had said the tombstone would have been far enough away to not interfere with traffic.
As part of PETA's request, the proposed memorial featured a cow and the statement "In Memory of the Cows Who Suffered and Died at This Spot, September 2016. Try Vegan," referring to a Sept. 25 truck crash that "killed and grievously injured numerous cattle."
