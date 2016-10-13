• Actor Billy Bob Thornton was honored with an Oscar nearly 20 years ago but says he still feels like a Hollywood outsider. That's one of the reasons the actor took on the role of down-and-out lawyer Billy McBride in the latest drama from executive producer David E. Kelley ( Boston Legal, The Practice), Goliath, debuting Friday on Amazon. "I feel like there's a parallel [to Billy] in my own life, in some ways," said Thornton, 61. "I've never really been much of a part of Hollywood. I'm either at home or I'm working, that's about it, and so I kind of kind of responded to a guy like this because I've always felt like I was a little guy against the system, to a degree." Goliath casts Thornton and William Hurt as former law-firm partners on the opposite sides of a major trial. "This was the type of character that I was looking to play ... someone who was kind of down-and-out, looking to reclaim his life, seeking redemption and trying to get his dignity back," said the actor, who won an Oscar in 1997 for the Sling Blade screenplay. Thornton said he continues to thinks about things he'd like to do even as the roles he's being offered are changing. "It takes a lot of humility once you pass 50 and you have to start to realize that the parts are going to be different, the nightlife is going to be different for you, your social life is different," he said. But he still dreams "that one day that maybe one of these movies that I make myself that nobody sees, maybe there will be a time when they will."

• Travel show host Rick Steves says the United States could learn from Europe when comes to easing restrictions on marijuana. The host of the PBS series Rick Steves' Europe was in Amherst, Mass., on Tuesday to open a statewide tour in support of a ballot question that would legalize recreational marijuana use in Massachusetts. The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported that Steves told about 175 people at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst that "Europe is very into pragmatic harm reduction" and doesn't believe in moralizing or imprisonment. He cited several examples, including Spain, where marijuana is legal to grow but not sell, and clubs allow for the cooperative growth and use of pot. Many Massachusetts leaders oppose Question 4, saying it could lead to harder drug use. Steves campaigned for, and helped fund, the initiative in his home state of Washington and is on the board of directors of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

