Park Plaza in Little Rock not open on Thanksgiving Day

Park Plaza in Little Rock will be closed Thanksgiving Day, the mall's owner, CBL & Associates Properties Inc., announced Wednesday.

CBL, which has interest in or manages 89 malls nationwide, said it will not open its properties until 6 a.m. on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The company had previously opened malls at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

"We want to bring back the excitement of Black Friday shopping as the true start of the holiday shopping season and allow our employees, retailers, and shoppers to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their families," said Stephen Lebovitz, president and chief executive officer, in a prepared statement.

CBL said retailers, movie theaters and restaurants that have exterior entrances at its malls will have the option to open on Thanksgiving.

Dillard's Inc., which anchors Park Plaza and has separate entrances, also will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, company spokesman Julie Bull said.

-- Jessica Seaman