60-year-old Arkansas woman struck, killed while walking across highway

A Sheridan woman was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking across a highway Saturday in Grant County, state police said in a report released Thursday.

Authorities said the pedestrian accident occurred at 7:38 p.m. Saturday when Karen Lee Sappington, 60, was hit by an eastbound 1991 Dodge while walking across U.S. 270 west of Oak Street in Sheridan.

The driver of the Dodge was not named in the report, and no other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time of the evening crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

Sappington's death was the 415th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.