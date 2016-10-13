Plenty to see, taste and ride at Arkansas State Fair

Heartthrobs singing, heart-stopping rides revving and heartburn-inducing foods frying can only mean one thing: It's fair time again. And even the 77th time around, the Arkansas State Fair can still put on a great show.

As General Manager Ralph Shoptaw says, "There's lots to see. So much I can't keep up with it."

What's new starts with the taste buds.

This year's menu includes first-timers such as chocolate-dipped corn dogs, maple bacon funnel cake, fried chicken and gravy in a cone, chicken enchilada parfait, roast beef sundae and sweet tea on a stick, which Shoptaw describes as "a Popsicle that tastes like sweet tea."

People can stuff themselves with treats without thinning their wallets too much by taking advantage of the special promotions.

Lunch at the Fair, with free parking and admission 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays, will continue.

Shoptaw says, "Our daytime attendance has tripled since we started that three years ago."

Discounted admission tickets and wristbands ($2.99-$5.99 and $23 respectively) are available at Walgreens locations before the fair begins, and there are promotions like Dollar Day ($1 each for entry, rides and parking) on Monday.

Last year the fair began a shuttle service from the state Capitol parking lots and they're continuing it this year, starting at 6 p.m. Fridays and continuing through Sundays.

"It was pretty successful and I think it will be bigger this year," Shoptaw says. "It's free parking and free shuttle and you're dropped off right at the ticket gate."

He estimates the shuttle ride takes about seven or eight minutes and gives people the opportunity to avoid the crowds and traffic.

Shoptaw says traffic may flow a bit better this year, since construction on the overpass at Roosevelt Road is winding down and street work is pretty much wrapped up.

Easier traffic flow means people can save their thrills for the carnival rides. There's a new roller coaster this time around: the Flitzer, which will replace the Riptide.

Visitors can also expect other new adult rides like the Crazy Dance and "kiddie rides" such as the Puppy Roll and the Charlie Chopper.

As for the musical entertainment, Shoptaw points out that the fair's entertainment budget is not large, but "We feel like it's probably the best lineup that we've ever had. We're real pleased."

This week that lineup has Bret Michaels, 8 p.m. Friday; Trapt and Saliva, 6:30 p.m. Saturday; Mystikal, 7 p.m. Sunday; Rick Springfield, 8 p.m. Tuesday; and Al B. Sure, 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"The ladies really like Rick Springfield," Shoptaw says. "We'll have a big turnout for that."

Concerts are free with gate admission, but upgraded seats for $15 or $25 are available.

Every year organizers try to add new attractions to keep things fresh. This year visitors can watch the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, learn about dairy farming through magic and comedy with the Moogician, meet creatures at Animal Alley and learn more about Wolves of the World.

But the most important animals at the fair aren't the ones in the traveling attractions. Shoptaw estimates there will be about 6,000 entries in the livestock show this year.

"We're a huge livestock show for our size state and fair," he says.

The arts and crafts displays and competitions will be back and this year's Rodeo Queen competition will be split in two, with a senior queen and junior queen.

There's a lot to keep track of, but maps and an information booth should help, whether visitors are set on enjoying music, food or four-legged friends.

Weekend on 10/13/2016