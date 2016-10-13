Police: Arkansas teen leads officers on 100 mph chase, crashes into tree near nursing home

An Arkansas teen was charged with fleeing after he refused to pull over his vehicle for police, sped 100 mph down an interstate and almost crashed into a nursing home late Wednesday night, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

The pursuit started shortly after 11:40 p.m. when an officer tried to pull over a white Honda Civic with a broken brake light that was headed east on Broadway near Dixie Street in North Little Rock, according to a police report.

The car, driven by 19-year-old Darius Robinson of Bryant, did not pull over and instead sped at 70 mph through residential areas before making its way into Little Rock, police said. Robinson at one point drove onto Interstate 630, where his vehicle weaved in and out of traffic and reached speeds of 100 mph, according to the report.

The Civic later exited the highway before crashing into a tree and fence in the 400 block of South Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock, the report said, noting the car almost hit a nursing home there.

Robinson was arrested and charged with fleeing. His bail is set at $5,000.