Home /
Police investigating fatal shooting in North Little Rock
This article was published today at 6:16 p.m.
North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after one person was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.
Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound about 3:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Lynch Drive, according to a police news release.
The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
Detectives are currently interviewing a person of interest and are not looking for any other suspects, the release stated.
No other details, including the victim's age, were available as of Thursday evening.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 771-7108.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police investigating fatal shooting in North Little Rock
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.