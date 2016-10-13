Police investigating fatal shooting in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after one person was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.

Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound about 3:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Lynch Drive, according to a police news release.

The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Detectives are currently interviewing a person of interest and are not looking for any other suspects, the release stated.

No other details, including the victim's age, were available as of Thursday evening.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 771-7108.

