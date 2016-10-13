Police: Man attempted to rob Kohl's in west Little Rock, stab employees with wire cutters

Two Kohl's employees say a man attempted to stab them with wire cutters after he tried to steal items from the store on Monday, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. to the Kohl's at 13909 Chenal Parkway, where they found two employees holding down 48-year-old Christopher Johns of Jacksonville on the sidewalk outside of the entrance, according to a report.

The employees told police Johns attempted to steal shoes, a water bottle, men's cologne and wire cutters from the store and later tried to stab the workers with the wire cutters when they confronted him, according to the report.

Johns told investigators he did not try to attack the two employees with the tool, the report said.

Police noted various injuries to Johns' face and to the employees' hands. Johns was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment and booked into the Pulaski County jail at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday. He remained in the jail Thursday morning.

Johns faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.